Memorial searches for redemption in 2017

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Redemption is the theme of the season for the Brick Memorial football team.After an uncharacteristic 2016 season, ending 2-8, the Mustangs are looking to reclaim their former A South dominance.

“Well I think certainly our kids feel like they have something to prove,” said Brick Memorial head coach Walt Currie. “We weren’t very good last year, maybe lost some respect around the division and the Shore and we want to earn that back.”

Falling short last season forced the Mustangs into an intense off and preseason.

Opening up their scrimmage schedule with a tri-scrimmage against Holy Cross and Pinelands Regional High School, they then faced possibly the best team in the Shore Conference in Manalapan, and then ended their preseason with Howell.

All three scrimmages, along with grueling practices and training camp, are all in preparation for a high-hopes comeback season.

“They know they have work to do, but that’s kind of been the underlying mantra. Trying to get our program back on track where it’s been the previous eight years before that,” explained Currie.

The Mustangs will be led on offense by senior running back Tony Thorpe, who previously rushed over 1,000 yards during is sophomore and junior campaign.

