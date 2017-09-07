Garnet Gulls look to improve in B Central play this year

POINT BEACH — Point Beach Football is taking this season one game at a time.

The Garnet Gulls season opener is against Class B Central rival Keyport on the road Saturday, Sept. 9. The first game is an important one for head coach John Wagner as his team, who dropped four games to division rivals just a year ago. After losing to Keyport, Asbury Park and Shore Regional in 2016, Point Beach is looking for a different outcome and it all starts with Keyport.

“We were always neck and neck with Keyport, we should have had them week one and when we played them in the playoffs, but whatever happened, happened,” senior running back Chris Webber said. “We were close with all of them, this year we just have to end up on top.”

The Garnet Gulls return 13 seniors this season. The class of 2018 is the first group to not be included in Point Beach’s 2013 state championship. Webber and his fellow seniors are looking to make a run in the playoffs and it begins with Keyport.

For the fourth time as head coach, John Wagner and his team qualified for the NJSIAA Central Group I playoffs in 2016. Point Beach lost 27-14 to the Keyport Red Raiders, which eliminated the Garnet Gulls in the second round.

Senior quarterback Luke Frauenheim looks to lead the run-heavy offense. He finished last year with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns. As far as the air attack, Frauenheim threw for 986 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016.

It is no secret that the Garnet Gulls rely on their rushing game with Webber and fellow senior running back Sean Gould in the backfield.

The quarterback stressed what it means to be an unselfish offense.

“The offensive line is making all the right calls, all the right blocks and all the backs are hitting it hard and blocking for each other, it looks really good,” Frauenheim said. “The backs know when they are not getting the ball, they need to block so their buddy can go and make a nice run.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.