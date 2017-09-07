Dragons are back, and with more fire than ever

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township football team is ready to get back to the state stage and take over after ending last season with a heartbreaking loss to Allentown in the state championship.

With a year to recover the Dragons are taking on any contender standing in their way.

“It’s very humbling getting your butt kicked and it’s driven us in the offseason,” said Brick Township head coach Len Zdanowicz. “They want to come out and have a good start and get back there [state championship] to avenge the ‘thing’ that happened last year.”

The devastating loss put the Dragons at 8-4 last season, leaving the team with a strong vengeance which has carried over into the upcoming season.

“It turned into a positive in the off season, the kids are pumped up to get started,” he added.

Remembering the final loss of the season is nothing compared to filling the starting quarterback and wide receiver positions.

Filled by Anthony Costanza and Ja’Sir Taylor the experience of the junior class is set to take over the offense.

Cole Groschel will be filling the cleats of Taylor, while the quarterback position was a battle between junior Jimmy Leblo and sophomore Anthony Prato.

