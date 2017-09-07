Coastal dunes project is delayed

LAVALLETTE — The federal beach replenishment project might be delayed by months, but for the borough there is a silver lining.

“The whole thing appears to be three months behind schedule right now, which we were scheduled for April of 2018,” Mayor Walter LaCicero said this week.

“We are hoping for it to be delayed past next summer so we do not have it here in the middle of our summer.”

According to a tentative schedule, the federal Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Hurricane and Storm Reduction Project was set to take place in Lavallette in the spring of 2018.

However, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers confirmed variables could delay the start of the project.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.