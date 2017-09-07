Brick to honor lives lost on 9/11

BRICK TOWNSHIP — On Sept. 11, 2001, eight Brick Township residents lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

On Monday, the community will gather at Windward Beach Park, at the foot of the Angel of Anguish statue, to pay tribute to those lives lost.

“It is important to hold our annual 9/11 ceremony so that we as a community never forget what happened on that awful and tragic day,” said Mayor John Ducey, who speaks each year. “There are high school seniors who were not even born when the attacks occurred.”

Set to begin at 6 p.m., the ceremony will remember John Badagliacca, Brett Bailey, Robert DeVitt, Michael Diehl, John Perconti, James Sands, Thomas Sgroi and Christopher Traina, who died in the attacks. Their names are inscribed around the base of the Angel of Anguish statue, a tangible tribute to their memory.

“We hold our annual ceremony to honor their memories and the memories of all that perished, were injured or have subsequent illnesses caused by the horrible and despicable acts of the cowards who attacked our country,” Mayor Ducey said.

