Beach sales in 2017 surpass 2016 totals

MANTOLOKING — Beach badge sales increased in the borough this season, a testament to the borough’s continued ability to bounce back after Superstorm Sandy.

Total badge sales came to $74,960 this year, compared to $69,165 in 2016, according to Mantoloking CFO April Yezzi.

Of that total, the borough sold 2,000 daily badges and 3,248 season badges at a cost of $5 and $20, respectively.

In 2016, the borough sold 1,341 daily badges and 3,123 season badges, according to Ms. Yezzi.

Councilman Lance White lauded the efforts of the Mantoloking Beach staff, crediting them for the successful season.

“They are to be commended,” he said. “The operation of running two and a half miles of beach in the summertime is a larger project than most people realize,” Councilman White said.

