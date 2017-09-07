A new beginning for the Shore Acres Yacht Club

BRICK TOWNSHIP — For the past five years, members of the Shore Acres Yacht Club have gathered at the site of their clubhouse destroyed by the superstorm — a deck the only reminder that a structure once stood along the bay — and conducted their business under a tent.

“We survived under a tent for five years,” Commodore Tom Mundie said. “That says something.”

While the club has continued under its makeshift clubhouse, Mr. Mundie said, the Shore Acres Yacht Club family won’t have to gather under a tent for too much longer. With the first piles driven early this summer, tangible progress can now be seen at the site, Mr. Mundie said, and the rebuild is well underway.

“It’s really an exciting time,” Mr. Mundie said of the construction, which is funded through memberships, insurance and donations.

“We’re having a good year. Morale is up, sailing is up, income is up.” While Superstorm Sandy took the beams and the floor boards that comprised the Shore Acres Yacht Club, it did not take away the spirit or loyalty of its members, who treat one another more like family than peers. “We help each other, support each other,” Mr. Mundie said. “It’s very much like a family.”

