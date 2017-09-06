Wall OK’s developer’s agreement for 1817 Old Mill Road

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee has approved a resolution to execute a developer’s agreement with NJFX Campus LLC.

According to Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand, the resolution, approved at the Aug. 23 meeting, is for redevelopment of “the property that currently houses the Clayton Block Operation, as well as other associated properties that are contiguous to it.”

The property is located behind the Cablevision-Monmouth Wall Building at the intersection of Old Mill Road and 18th Avenue and across the street from the rear of the Kmart shopping center [frontage on Route 35]. It is currently in use for manufacturing, recycling and distribution of masonry block and building materials “which requires up to 350 truck and or vehicle trips per day,” the resolution reads.

According to the resolution, the development of the technology campus will help to lessen the intensity of truck traffic to and from the site. The developer’s agreement, Mr. Bertrand said, “also outlines planned traffic improvements and public right-of-way improvements that eliminate and/or improve hazardous intersections in that section of town.” The developer will eliminate the existing intersection of Old Mill Road and Route 35 and create a cul-de-sac as part of the agreement.

The developer will further agree to purchase and demolish the motel and rental space and check cashing business located at Block 88, Lot 3 located at 1837 Route 35 South, the resolution states.

“This is a positive investment for New Jersey and for Wall Township,” NJFX CEO Gil Santaliz said. “The expansion opportunity will help put New Jersey at the forefront of telecommunications infrastructure and bring positive economic impact and employment opportunities.”

