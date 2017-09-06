Traffic changes announced for Brielle Day Saturday

BRIELLE – The Brielle Police Department is giving notice of roadblocks that will be in place on Saturday, Sept. 9, during the Brielle Craft Day festivities:

• Barricades will block off South Street at Borrie Avenue. Lyman Avenue at South Street will also be blocked off by barricades.

• The access point from Howell Drive will be blocked off and the police department will be fortifying Morgan Parkway all along the park as a protection to the vendors and crafters that will be in the area.

The festivities will be held at Brielle Green Acres Park located next to the Brielle Public Library, 610 South St.

According to Chief of Police Michael Palmer, “The only way into Brielle Day, if you’re a vendor or crafter, is off Old Bridge Road onto Union Lane where officers will be there to check vehicles and they will be directed from there.”

Parking for the public will be outside the barriers and attendees can walk to Brielle Craft Day.

This is the same procedure that has been in followed previous years, according to Chief Palmer.

As additional security, the Monmouth Country Sheriff’s Office has provided the “eye in the sky” monitoring station for the day and mobile command posts will be set up in the area.

According to Chief Palmer, the fire company, first aid squad, mayor and council, Monmouth County Homeland Security, State Homeland Security and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office were all involved in the planning process.

