Sea Girt to celebrate its 100th birthday on Friday and Saturday

SEA GIRT — The Borough of Sea Girt may be small, but its 100th birthday celebration will be anything but. The Sea Girt Centennial, on Friday and Saturday, will feature fireworks, a parade and a sold-out public reception with live music, under a tent at the National Guard Armory.

The plans began as the vision of Mayor Ken Farrell back in 2015. “We want to remind everyone what a great place this is … and we want everyone to have fun,” he said.

After all, Sea Girt has some impressive historical credentials, some even pre-dating its origins as a separate municipality in 1917, after breaking off from Wall Township. In 1867, a New York Times article described the town’s, “beautiful position and attractive surroundings … a beach unsurpassed for bathing purposes and drives as varied and beautiful as any lover of nature could desire.” In 1932, another Times article would deem Sea Girt the “Summer Capital of New Jersey.” Sea Girt was the summer home of Robert Stockton, grandson of Declaration of Independence signer Richard Stockton. Woodrow Wilson, then governor of New Jersey, was at his summer home in Sea Girt when he received the news of his nomination for president in 1914. President Franklin D. Roosevelt launched his 1932 presidential campaign in the borough, at the National Guard Training Center.

The borough’s century-plus landmarks include the Sea Girt Lighthouse, Borough Hall, Rod’s Olde Irish Tavern, the Parker House, the Beacon Hotel and the Sea Girt Library. centennial festivities

The centennial festivities will start with a fireworks display Friday night along the Sea Girt boardwalk, sponsored by Manasquan Bank. The fireworks will be set off by Serpico Pyrotechnics at the north side of the Sea Girt military beach for maximum visibility.

“I hope every town around gets to enjoy them,” said Mayor Farrell. According to Serpico Pyrotechnics owner Jack Serpico, “It will be bigger than any of the beach shows they’ve seen in Monmouth County.”

The celebration will continue on Saturday, Sept. 9, with a parade, organized by resident Robert Ferguson, to mark the 100th anniversaries of both the borough and the fire department. The fire department and Sea Girt Elementary School will lead the parade.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.