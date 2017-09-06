Hurricane Harvey donations accepted at public works building

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Those interested in helping Hurricane Harvey victims can bring their donations to the borough public works yard at 555 Atlantic Ave. now until Saturday, Sept. 30.
Items needed include new and unused socks, underwear, pillows, blankets, toiletries, diapers for children and adults and cleaning supplies.
The idea of having a local donation box started when Spring Lake Heights resident Kara Clarke Matunas heard the Manasquan Elks Club was holding a donation drive last weekend. With people going away for Labor Day weekend and hectic everyday schedules, she worried those interested in donating would miss the opportunity.
She decided to speak with Borough Administrator John Barrett to see if they could have a local donation box put in place.
“I spoke with the team and township, mainly the borough clerk [Janine Gillis] and our public works director [Joseph May] and we decided, as the police department has done in the past for Toys for Tots, they’ve used our borough lobby to collect those gifts, and then we give them over to our organization for Toys for Tots,” said
The donations will be dis- patched to various organizations including The Red Cross, said Mr. Barrett. “The hope is that at the end of every week, whatever week’s collections we have, that will be cleaned out and sent out to the flood victims.”
