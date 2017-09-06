Hurricane Harvey donations accepted at public works building

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Those interested in helping Hurricane Harvey victims can bring their donations to the borough public works yard at 555 Atlantic Ave. now until Saturday, Sept. 30.

Items needed include new and unused socks, underwear, pillows, blankets, toiletries, diapers for children and adults and cleaning supplies.

The idea of having a local donation box started when Spring Lake Heights resident Kara Clarke Matunas heard the Manasquan Elks Club was holding a donation drive last weekend. With people going away for Labor Day weekend and hectic everyday schedules, she worried those interested in donating would miss the opportunity.