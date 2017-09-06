Giamano’s Restaurant building torn down after 32 years

BRADLEY BEACH — The demolition of Giamano’s restaurant on Main Street was completed Aug. 30, leaving nothing but a pile of rubble in its place.

The family owned business closed its doors in January, but the building stood in place for months thereafter.

The Manno family thanked former patrons on a sign that hung on the side of the building before it was torn down.

While many are sad to see the restaurant go, Mayor Gary Engelstad noted that the demolition of the vacant restaurant is an important step in a plan that has been in the works for a while.

“This project was approved a while ago and it’s reassuring to see the work finally begin,” Mayor Engelstad said,

“While our Main Street has come a long way in the past five years, there are still pockets along the way that need attention or significant change.”

[PHOTO COURTESY OF PAUL SPENNRATH]

