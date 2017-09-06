Fundraiser to remember James Murphy, lost on 9/11

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — A fundraiser will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, to remember the life of James Murphy, who was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, September 11, 2001.

According to family members, there was not much needed to make him happy. A day at the beach, followed by a ride on his boss cruiser to a local Jersey Shore watering hole would suffice.

Mr. Murphy grew up in Spring Lake Heights, the fourth youngest in a family of eight boys and two girls. He died at the age of 34, just three months shy of his birthday and five months before the birth of his third child. Mr. Murphy was working on the 105 floor of the North Tower.

He is survived by his wife Mary and three children Morgan, James and Meredith, as well as his nine siblings, brothers- and sisters-in-law and his parents, Joan and William Murphy.

“Although we have been at other people’s memorials and events, we never did anything for my brother, we always thought we were going to do something,” said James’s brother Frank Murphy.

This year James’ sister Joan and his sister-in-law Wendy decided to take the initiative to create a memorial.

“It isn’t necessarily going to be all about a fundraiser, it’s going to be about getting together and doing what he loved and remembering him,” said Frank Murphy.

“What he really liked was going to the beach, especially around this time of the year, right after the summer ended and maybe getting on a bike with his family and going to an outdoor bar.”

The fundraiser will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Norwood Inn, 618 Second Ave. Admission to the event is $35, which includes the cost of food.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.