Borough rolling out reusable shopping bag program

BELMAR — Borough residents may soon notice local shoppers carrying light brown bags with a green turtle on the front, and a message on its belly reading: ‘I’m the solution to plastic pollution.’

The credit goes to the borough’s Environmental Commission and the winner of its recent logo design contest. The winning logo was designed by Delia Noone, a senior this year at the Communications High School in Wall. It was chosen from more than 200 student entries.

A total of 2,000 reusable bags were made, which are being handed out for free this year.