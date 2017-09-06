Borough rolling out reusable shopping bag program

BELMAR — Borough residents may soon notice local shoppers carrying light brown bags with a green turtle on the front, and a message on its belly reading: ‘I’m the solution to plastic pollution.’
The credit goes to the borough’s Environmental Commission and the winner of its recent logo design contest. The winning logo was designed by Delia Noone, a senior this year at the Communications High School in Wall. It was chosen from more than 200 student entries.
A total of 2,000 reusable bags were made, which are being handed out for free this year.
Mr. Brennan says the bags were handed out for the past two weekends at the farmers market at the Pyanoe Plaza on Main Street, where “they ran right through them.” The Belmar Bagel Kitchen also were successful in handing out bags.
Mr. Brennan says the next stop is to have decals on storefronts on Main Street.
“We already talked to merchants on Main Street and they are willing to use these bags instead of plastic,” said Mr. Brennan. The decals will serve as a notice on their front doors so that the public is aware that the bags are available in the store.
