Belmar’s free beach day was a Harvey aid effort

BELMAR — Labor Day was declared a “free” day at the beach in Belmar as part of an effort to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Over the holiday weekend, donation boxes were placed on the Belmar boardwalk, one at each point of entrance.

On Labor Day, instead of asking for beach passes or fees, gate attendants requested donations for Hurricane Harvey victims in Rockport, Texas — a small beach town of about 10,000 people.

A total of $56,776 was raised and the figure is expected to continue growing, as people and businesses are continuing to make donations.

Mayor Matthew Doherty, who declared the free beach day, said, “I’m going to fly down to Rockport this coming Friday [Sept. 8] and meet with their Mayor on Saturday [Sept. 9] and present him with a check from the money that we raised over Labor Day weekend to help him support whatever needs his community has.”

Daily beach badges in Belmar are normally $8 for individuals 16 years of age and older. However, active duty military members and their dependents and Monmouth County Fire and First Aid Volunteers were invited to enjoy Belmar beach for free this season.

[more_cs_news]