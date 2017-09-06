Belmar bans future summer use of beach tents and canopies

BELMAR — The borough council Tuesday night approved a summer ban on the use of tents and canopies on the beachfront, an idea that officials say many residents support.

The ordinance, which takes effect in 2018, will prohibit tents and canopies on the beach from the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.

Mayor Matthew Doherty, Councilman Thomas Brennan and Councilman Mark Walsifer voted for the ordinance, which was approved, in a 3-2 vote. Councilwoman Jennifer Nicolay and Councilman Brian Magovern voted no.

The measure is aimed at what Mayor Doherty referred to as “beach spreading” — groups of beachgoers creating lines of tents, depriving others on the beach from a clear view of the shoreline.

The ordinance is modeled on a similar measure adopted by Avon-By-The-Sea.

“We designate certain dates and it is really for the summer time only,” Mr. Doherty said, when the measure was introduced. “Tents you see in people’s backyards or parks, things like that, which are tailgating even-like — that doesn’t seem to work well.”

Complaints had been reported from many residents who say their views of the ocean are blocked by tents throughout the summer.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.