Annual Henry Wright’s Heart benefit in Sea Girt Sept. 11

SEA GIRT — Although the Although the doors may have closed for the seasonal bar and restaurant, The Parker House will open once more on Monday, Sept. 11, to hold the ninth annual Henry Wright’s Heart benefit.

The benefit honoring Henry Wright, a former owner of The Parker House, will take place between 6 and 10 p.m.

Once again, the event will benefit the Quincy Lee Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer research, as well as treatment and quality-of-life programs for pediatric patients and their families.

Henry Wright’s Heart organization was established by friends and family of Mr. Wright, including his business partner, Frank Matthews, his son Michael Wright, The Parker House Manager Tony Sofia, friends Timothy J. Smith, Brendan Smith, Chuck Tomney and Lisa Lee, the founder of the Quincy Lee Foundation [QLF].

The Quincy Lee Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that raises funds for childhood cancer research. It was founded by Lisa and Roger Lee after they lost their daughter to cancer in 2004.

According to a statement by Mrs. Lee, the QLF donated $300,000 with the aid of the Henry Wright’s Heart benefits to create the Quincy Lee Endowed Fellowship in Pediatric Oncology at The University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, to support research.

Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased online at www.quincylee.Henry Wright’s Heart Benefit.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.