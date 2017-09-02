Belmar offers a free beach day for Labor Day

BELMAR — It will be a truly free day at the beach in Belmar on Labor Day Monday. Mayor Matthew Doherty has suspended all daily beach and parking fees for the day. Visitors will instead by asked for donations to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas.

The mayor’s announcement was posted on his Facebook page.

“Belmar will provide free beach access on Labor Day & ask for donations for Rockport, TX. I will deliver funds to their Mayor next weekend,” the post reads.

Daily beach badges in Belmar are normally $8 for individuals 16 years of age and older. However, active duty military members and their dependents and Monmouth County Fire and First Aid Volunteers were invited to enjoy Belmar beach for free this season.

