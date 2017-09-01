Robert Michael Jansky

Robert Michael Jansky, fondly known as Mike, 60, of Wall, passed away in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

Mike was born on Sept. 29, 1956 in Neptune, New Jersey to Adalaide and Adolph Jansky.

Mike had fierce determination to do anything to a high standard. With the utmost loyalty to friends, coworkers