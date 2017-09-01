Edward A. Maypother Jr., 90, of Wall, formerly of Belmar, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in Jersey City, Edward attended St. Alyoysious Grammar School and Lincoln High School. A star football player at Lincoln, he met his sweetheart, a beautiful Lincoln cheerleader, Elizabeth
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)