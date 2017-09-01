Edward A. Maypother Jr.

Edward A. Maypother Jr., 90, of Wall, formerly of Belmar, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. 

Born in Jersey City, Edward attended St. Alyoysious Grammar School and Lincoln High School. A star football player at Lincoln, he met his sweetheart, a beautiful Lincoln cheerleader, Elizabeth