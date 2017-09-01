Dorothy Nicholson Woelfle, 91, of Brick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at her home after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her closest friends and caregivers. She would have been 92 on Nov. 26.
Dorothy was raised in Livingston and spent the better part of her life in Morris County, where
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)