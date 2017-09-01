Colleen “Poe” Jester, 93, of Wall, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at Preferred Care Nursing Home in Wall.
Colleen was born April 20,1924 in Villa Grove, Illinois to Glenn Ellsworth and Blanche (née Coventry) Heiland. She grew up in Findlay, Illinois and later moved to Decatur, Illinois in 1942. She was married
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)