Colleen ‘Poe’ Jester

Colleen “Poe” Jester, 93, of Wall, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at Preferred Care Nursing Home in Wall.

Colleen was born April 20,1924 in Villa Grove, Illinois to Glenn Ellsworth and Blanche (née Coventry) Heiland. She grew up in Findlay, Illinois and later moved to Decatur, Illinois in 1942. She was married