Barbara Mitchell Motley Leahey

Barbara Mitchell Motley Leahey, 83, of Spring Lake, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Raised in White Plains, New York, Barbara is the sister of Joseph Mitchell of Dallas, Texas and was preceded in death by her loving parents Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Maxwell Mitchell