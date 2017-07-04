Gregory L. Forca

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
23 views
Gregory Forca

Gregory L. Forca, 65, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 1, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Eileen Forca. He will be greatly missed by his children, Jodi Jacolow and Gregory Forca Jr., admiring grandchildren Michael and Stella Jacolow, and