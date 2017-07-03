Township names Kenneth Brown next police chief

WALL TOWNSHIP — Officials have announced that Capt. Kenneth Brown Jr. will take over as the next Wall Township Chief of Police, effective Aug. 1, 2017.

Capt. Brown will succeed current Chief of Police, Robert Brice, who announced his retirement in April, after six years as chief and 27 years with the department.

According to a statement issued by the township on Monday, Capt. Brown was selected by the township committee as the result of an intensive interview process on June 14 and 16 that “focused upon the respective plans as well as candidates’ past performance and qualifications.”

The statement said Capt. Brown submitted model budgets, proposed staffing plans and incremental initiatives over periods of one, three, five and 10 years “that would maintain the level of police service that residents and businesses have come to expect.”

Interviews were conducted by a committee consisting of Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand, Assistant Administrator Kate Kohri and Chief Brice.

