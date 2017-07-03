NJ budget stalemate keeps Historic Village at Allaire closed

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Independence Day Celebration at The Historic Village at Allaire was canceled on Sunday after New Jersey’s budget stalemate forced the closure of state parks.

Allaire remains closed to visitors as of Monday, July 3. A recording on the village’s main phone line states: “I’m sorry to say that the village is closed until the state shutdown is over.”

The village, a local 501[c][3] nonprofit, had planned a day of speeches and fanfare from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 and also anticipated being open to the public for the July 4 holiday.

According to Allaire Village Chairman Hance Sitkus, the Pine Creek Railroad, run by the New Jersey Museum of Transporation, has also been unable to operate at the park as a result of the shutdown. The only function currently permitted at the village are weddings that have been scheduled to be held in the chapel, Mr. Sitkus confirmed.

“This is devastating to us,” he said. “We’re at the whim of the state park service right now, so if state parks aren’t open, our ability to function and survive is basically at a halt. As a nonprofit, this is prime season for our retail operations and activities to take place in the park.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.