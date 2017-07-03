Four-day Wall Township Fair drew thousands

WALL TOWNSHIP — It was four days of music, food and rides in the borough, all through the weekend.

From Thursday, June 29 to Sunday July 2, the annual Wall Township Fair attracted thousands.

“There’s nothing I don’t like about the fair,” said Liz Chellini-Winters, the township’s recreation director who helped to organize the event along with Amy Guiliano, the township’s coordinator of recreational programs.

“If you wanted to go down to the petting zoo you can do that, if you want to go on rides there are plenty of rides here, if you want food you can go to the food, there’s a lot here,” she said.

The fair closed Sunday night with a bang, as fire works closed out a weekend of residents coming together.

“This year’s fair was one of our most successful and well attended fairs in recent memory,” Mayor Nick DiRocco said on Monday. “Our township employees worked tremendously hard and did a great job planning and running the event. As usual, the live entertainment and closing fireworks display stole the show.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.