MONDAY, JULY 3
LAKEWOOD
Location: FirstEnergy Park Independence Weekend Fireworks Bonanza. The BlueClaws biggest fire-works show of the year.Following the BlueClaws home game [Every Friday home game through Labor Day weekend].
BRADLEY BEACH
Location: Beachfront Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Rain date: July 8
FREEHOLD
Location: Freehold Raceway Park Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Rain date: July 9
KEANSBURG AMUSEMENT PARK
Location: Beachway Avenue Fireworks start at dusk.
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Location: Lacey Township High School
Free fireworks display, DJ entertainment. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks shoot off at 9:15 p.m.
LAKEHURST
Location: Lake Horicon Fireworks start at dusk.
LAKEWOOD
Location: Lake Carasaljo
Live music by the Wilbur Wittemann Patriotic Band at 7:30 p.m. The annual Independence Day fireworks display over Lake Carasaljo will begin at dusk.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Location: Joe Palaia Park
This year’s Independence Day celebration will take place at Joe Palaia Park on Whalepond Road with festivities beginning at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dark.
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson
Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
UNION BEACH
Location: Beachfront Fireworks will start at dusk. Rain date: July 5
TUESDAY, JULY 4
ASBURY PARK
Location: Beachfront
Fireworks on the beach at dusk.
BEACHWOOD CELEBRATION
Location: Beachfront Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
HAZLET
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, Union Avenue
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
POINT PLEASANT BEACH
Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Fireworks start at nightfall.
LONG BRANCH
Location: Oceanfest on the boardwalk
All-day event includes musicians, dancers, clowns, carnival acts, cos- tumed characters, sand sculpting,crafts and food vendors. Fireworks begin at dusk.
SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each night
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS FIREMAN’S FAIR
Location: Atlantic Highlands Marina Fair features rides, games, food and, of course, fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 7
WEEKLY FIREWORKS
POINT PLEASANT BEACH
Every Thursday night
Fireworks start at 9 p.m., and are view- able from any spot on the boardwalk.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Every Wednesday
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be enjoyed from any spot on the boardwalk.
BRICK TOWNSHIP
SummerFest ‘17
Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 6, 13, 20 and 27 with fireworks after every concert!