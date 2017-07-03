BRADLEY BEACH

Location: Beachfront Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Rain date: July 8

FREEHOLD

Location: Freehold Raceway Park Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Rain date: July 9

KEANSBURG AMUSEMENT PARK

Location: Beachway Avenue Fireworks start at dusk.

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Location: Lacey Township High School

Free fireworks display, DJ entertainment. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks shoot off at 9:15 p.m.

LAKEHURST

Location: Lake Horicon Fireworks start at dusk.

LAKEWOOD

Location: Lake Carasaljo

Live music by the Wilbur Wittemann Patriotic Band at 7:30 p.m. The annual Independence Day fireworks display over Lake Carasaljo will begin at dusk.