MONDAY, JULY 3

LAKEWOOD

Location: FirstEnergy Park                                                       Independence Weekend Fireworks Bonanza. The BlueClaws biggest fire-works show of the year.Following the BlueClaws home game [Every Friday home game through Labor Day weekend].

BRADLEY BEACH

Location: Beachfront                                                                     Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Rain date: July 8

FREEHOLD

Location: Freehold Raceway Park Gates open at 6:30 p.m.               Fireworks will begin at dusk. Rain date: July 9

KEANSBURG AMUSEMENT PARK

Location: Beachway Avenue                                                           Fireworks start at dusk.

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Location: Lacey Township High School
Free fireworks display, DJ entertainment. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks shoot off at 9:15 p.m.

LAKEHURST

Location: Lake Horicon Fireworks start at dusk.

LAKEWOOD

Location: Lake Carasaljo
Live music by the Wilbur Wittemann Patriotic Band at 7:30 p.m. The annual Independence Day fireworks display over Lake Carasaljo will begin at dusk.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

Location: Joe Palaia Park
This year’s Independence Day celebration will take place at Joe Palaia Park on Whalepond Road with festivities beginning at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dark.

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

UNION BEACH

Location: Beachfront Fireworks will start at dusk. Rain date: July 5

TUESDAY, JULY 4

ASBURY PARK

Location: Beachfront

Fireworks on the beach at dusk.

BEACHWOOD CELEBRATION

Location: Beachfront                                                                       Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

HAZLET

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, Union Avenue
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Rain date: July 5

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk                                                     Fireworks start at nightfall.

KEANSBURG AMUSEMENT PARK

Location: Beachway Avenue                                                             Fireworks start at dusk.

LONG BRANCH

Location: Oceanfest on the boardwalk
All-day event includes musicians, dancers, clowns, carnival acts, cos- tumed characters, sand sculpting,crafts and food vendors. Fireworks begin at dusk.

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson                                                           Enjoy rides, food and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. each night

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS FIREMAN’S FAIR

Location: Atlantic Highlands Marina                                                         Fair features rides, games, food and, of course, fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 7

WEEKLY FIREWORKS

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Every Thursday night
Fireworks start at 9 p.m., and are view- able from any spot on the boardwalk.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Every Wednesday
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be enjoyed from any spot on the boardwalk.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

SummerFest ‘17
Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 6, 13, 20 and 27 with fireworks after every concert!