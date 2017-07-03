Devereux Coast Star runner-up Male Athlete of season

MANASQUAN — There is no doubt competition brings out the best in Manasquan senior Austin Devereux. Devereux, who was the runner-up for The Coast Star Male Athlete of the Year, had a phenomenal senior year for the Warriors.

Devereux was captain for the two sectional winners for Manasquan in both bowling and golf. The senior, who is heading to Rider University where he will play golf, felt being a captain and leader helped raise his game, especially in bowling.

“Going into the beginning of bowling season and going into the beginning of golf season, for golf I had a lot higher expectations for me because that has been my sport.’’

Devereux started playing golf when he was four years old, as for bowling, it was something for him to do doing the winter.

“I have been bowling for four years,’’ said Devereux. “It is not something I have been doing my entire life.’’ Devereux got a little better each season in bowling, but was a solid contributor as a junior.

He took it to heart when head coach Tim Clayton basically told Devereux it was his team after top bowler Tyler Wolfe graduated. “Through the course of the year Mr. Clayton told me you have to step up and do whatever you need to do to get everyone fired up,’’ said Devereux. “The kids on the team get very excited. They are a great group of kids. This year was the most exciting.’’

Devereux got a few letters from college bowling coaches during his senior season, something that was never on his radar, but he will play golf at college at Rider University, leaving great memories and a winning legacy. “I am going to miss pretty much everything,’’ said Devereux of Manasquan. “The competition and being able to go represent your home town school.’’

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Austin Devereux won a sectional individual and team title in both bowling and golf for Manasquan, photo 5/18 Mananasquan golf pic 1 credit Vince Giunco