Manasquan parade and fireworks postponed to Sunday night

MANASQUAN — Fireworks and other Independence Day events planned for Saturday night by the Manasquan Tourism Commission have been postponed to Sunday night, due to a forecast of possible thunderstorms and high wind for this evening, July 1.

The change of schedule has been posed on the Borough of Manasquan website.

The postponed events include bike decorating at 5:15 p.m. at the Little League Field, the 6:30 p.m. parade at the beachfront and the 7:30 concert at the Main Beach, ending with the annual fireworks display.

.