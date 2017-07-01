Anna S. Patierno, who was born in Orange on November 17, 1920, died in Point Pleasant on Friday, June 23, 2017 and has been reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Woodrow Patierno.
She was predeceased by her parents, Giovanina [Menna] and Tomas Sepe; her brother, Anthony Sepe [Ceil]; and her sisters
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)