Anna S. Patierno, who was born in Orange on November 17, 1920, died in Point Pleasant on Friday, June 23, 2017 and has been reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Woodrow Patierno.

She was predeceased by her parents, Giovanina [Menna] and Tomas Sepe; her brother, Anthony Sepe [Ceil]; and her sisters