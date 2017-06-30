Thomas Basile

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
15 views

Mr. Thomas Basile, 87, of Lakewood, formerly of Wall Township and Brooklyn, passed away peacefully on June 29 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township.

Thomas worked as a buyer for Mays Department Stores in Brooklyn for over 25 years before retiring.

Thomas is predeceased by his wife Rose Voulo Basile. He is