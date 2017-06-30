Josephine T. Ventura

Josephine T. Ventura, 84, of Brick passed away on Wednesday, June 28, at her home, with her beloved family by her side.

Josephine was born and raised in Manhattan and moved to Union City in 1957 and then to Secaucus in 1967 before moving to Brick in 2000.

Josephine’s passion was dancing, especially with