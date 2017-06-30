Jenkinson’s and state reach dunes accord, mayor says

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After years in litigation, Jenkinson’s Pavilion and the state appear to have reached an agreement over the federal dune replenishment program, according to Mayor Stephen Reid.

“They’re not building a dune, they are going to be building a wall,” Mayor Reid told The Ocean Star on June 26.

Spokespersons for Jenkinson’s and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP] declined to comment. However, Mayor Reid said the NJDEP is sending a representative to the July 18 borough council meeting, at which he said the agreement would be discussed.

“We’re going to talk about approving the wall agreement at the Manasquan Inlet,” he said, “and then, also, they’re going to talk to the public about the Jenkinson’s project.”

