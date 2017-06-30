Fishing trawler’s new role: promote sea life

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The newly minted Manasquan Inlet Reef now includes a vessel resting on the ocean floor.

On June 27 the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Division of Fish and Wildlife sank the 87-foot fishing trawler Mt. Sinai, 1.2 miles off the coast of Point Pleasant Beach as part of the department’s Artifical Reef Program.

“Just to keep the future of fishing moving forward,” said David Merrill, of the Greater Point Pleasant Beach Charter Boat Association, which sponsored the boat deployment.

“This helps to keep the [fish] stocks up,” he continued, adding that when a vessel is sunk to create an artifical reef, “it starts out with little crustaceans and then smaller fish come and bigger fish come and eat the smaller fish.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.