SummerFest ’17 kicks off next week

BRICK TOWNSHIP — SummerFest is returning to Windward Beach Park, kicking off the 2017 summer season with rocking bands, delicious treats and fantastic fireworks.

The popular annual summer festival, which will begin July 6 and run through August, has been held at the park for over two decades, according to Recreation Director Dan Santaniello, drawing crowds of up to 8,000 people to the park for a night of affordable family fun.

Rubix Kube, the Galaxy’s Most Original 80s Tribute Band, will start off the four-part summer concert series on Thursday, July 6, followed by The Amish Outlaws on July 13, The Infernos on July 20 and Garden State Radio on July 27, each beginning at 6:30 p.m.

But SummerFest is far more than music.

In addition to the concert series, SummerFest will feature National Night Out Against Crime on Thursday, Aug. 1, the annual Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3, and movie screenings including “Zootopia” on Friday, Aug. 11, “Miracle” on Friday, Aug. 18 and “The Secret Life of Pets” on Friday, Aug. 25. Each event begins at 6 p.m., with the movie screenings beginning at dusk.

This year’s events will also feature eight food vendors, serving up festival favorites like hamburgers and sausage and pepper sandwiches, as well as a food and wine tent stocked by the local Windward Tavern.

While the tasty food and lively music keep guests entertained throughout the night, the real highlight of the evening is the fireworks show that caps off every festival.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.