Shipwrecks and rescues a part of New Jersey lore

POINT PLEASANT — Summer at the New Jersey Museum of Boating will tell the tale of vessels that have met their fate off the Jersey shorelines, as well as the true story behind one of the Coast Guard’s most daring rescues.
“We’re dedicated to educating and conserving the rich history of boating in New Jersey,” Kenneth J. Motz, president of the museum, said during a recent interview.
“We try to have rotating exhibits and our directors voted to do these for the summer because of the interest, because we are the Jersey Shore and for the kids.
“We want to educate kids about as much as possible.”
One of the newest exhibits, “Shipwrecks of the Jersey Shore,” according to Mr. Motz, will be a delight for visitors of all ages to experience.
“There were some 3,700 shipwrecks off the shore over the past 400 years,” he said.
According to the museum’s newsletter, many of the vessels, ranging in shape and size, date from Colonial times and several are still filled with hidden treasures.
Many of the ships ran aground along the coast from Sandy Hook to Cape May due to shifting shoals and sand bars around inlets.
The Barnegat area, according to the museum newsletter, was a notorious site for causing sailors to unwittingly reef their craft.
