Raymond ‘Bud’ G. Hammell Jr.

Raymond “Bud” G. Hammell, Jr., of Brick, passed away on Tuesday, June 27 at the age of 84.

Bud was born January 5, 1933 to the late Raymond and Ruth Hammell in Point Pleasant, where he lived for many years until moving to Brick.

Bud married his high school sweetheart and forever dance partner