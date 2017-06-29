Parking limit in Mantoloking extended to four hours

MANTOLOKING — The borough council approved an ordinance extending parking limits throughout the borough to four hours.

The ordinance, introduced during the council’s May 16 meeting, extends the current parking limit throughout the borough from two hours to four, per the Army Corps of Engineer’s minimum parking guidelines.

According to Chief Stacy Ferris, due to the fact that the borough is accepting Army Corps funding to complete the now-delayed beach dune protection project, the borough must provide additional public access to the beach. A component of that initiative is amending borough parking restrictions to comply with Army Corps standards.

The ordinance, which amends the borough’s traffic code, was originally introduced during the council’s April 25 meeting and contained language that allowed for unlimited parking on East Avenue and its side streets.

However, the ordinance drew criticism from residents and council members who felt that residents were not provided with enough time to comment on the proposed amendments.

The council voted to reintroduce the ordinance during the May meeting to allow residents to submit their comments to Chief Ferris.

During that time, Chief Ferris said she received 26 comments from residents. Of those comments, eight involved extending parking on East Avenue, with two in favor and six against.

The newly introduced ordinance excludes unlimited parking on East Avenue, making the four-hour limit uniform throughout the borough.

