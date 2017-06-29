Lauren Greenwood – Coach of the Year

POINT — Lauren Greenwood has come full circle when it comes to the Point Boro girls lacrosse team.

The former student and athlete at Point Pleasant Borough High School [then Lauren Conaty] was a star athlete who led her team to the best program record in school history, until she broke that same record 11 years later as a head coach.

“It’s amazing to be part of my hometown again and help build the program,” said Greenwood. “I just want to be able to share everything I’ve learned.”

Greenwood, a 2007 Point Boro graduate, picked up a lacrosse stick her freshman year of high school and lifted off from that point on.

“If I didn’t say yes to that I wouldn’t have half the stuff that I do now,” said Greenwood on her decision to pick up lacrosse.

She then went on to dominate, especially during her junior season, when she helped her team reach the Shore Conference Tournament, state tournament and a failed attempt at the B South title, falling to Wall Township.

Greenwood also holds the honor of The Ocean Star 2006 Spring Athlete of the Season for girls lacrosse. Her 2006 junior-season run was considered the best season of girls lacrosse in Point Boro history, until she made the decision to leave her varsity assistant coaching job at Middletown South for the head coach position at Boro.

“Lacrosse gave me so many different opportunities and I just want these girls to have the same,” she added.

In just her second season the Panthers head coach reached milestones many would deem unattainable: winning a division title, making the Shore Conference Tournament, hosting the first state tournament game in program history and winning it, and earning the best record in program history.

