Hart is the Ocean Star’s Male Athlete of the Year

POINT BEACH – Looking back on the highlight reel of the past scholastic sports year that belongs to Point Boro’s Devin Hart, it is hard to believe he is only a 16-year old sophomore. Even Hart himself is surprised at what he was able to accomplish this year across boys cross-country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.

During cross-country in the fall, Hart not only led the Panther pack in every race on its way to a sixth straight division title, but he also took first place at the Ocean County Championships and at the South Jersey Group II state sectional race. Hart then capped the fall season at the Meet of Champions, taking eighth place behind a pack of seniors.

“I really believe he pulls something from each and every race he runs, win or lose. That quality of a good competitor will grow and separate him into a great competitor,” said Boro boys cross-country head coach Kevin Conheeney. “Devin has a tremendous work ethic and he puts in the time that it takes to become a champion.”

That work ethic only led to more success for the sophomore as he moved into the indoor track and field season as a 1600-meter and 3200-meter runner. Even with the season being more of a maintenance season in preparation for spring track and field, Hart reached the Meet of Champions in both events.

The sophomore only competed in the 3200 but placed seventh overall while running out of the unseeded heat. He set a school record in the event with a time of nine minutes, 28.38 seconds — a record that did not stay standing for long.

Hart ended up a state champion in the 3200 after winning the event at the outdoor track Meet of Champions. He clocked in at nine minutes, 5.49 seconds for a new personal record. Again, Hart had qualified for both the 1600 and 3200 with Group II record-breaking times, but chose just to compete in the two mile.

