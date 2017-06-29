Haley Hanrahan – Female Athlete of the Year

POINT BORO — Haley Hanrahan is well known around the borough and the Shore Conference for her athletic ability. However, the Point Boro girls lacrosse and field hockey teams will not only miss her athletic attributes but her leadership on the field.

“I’m hoping that the girls will use me as someone they want to strive to be better than so the team will improve and will be able to accomplish more,” explained Hanrahan on her legacy at Boro.

Hanrahan, a natural leader, headed the field hockey team with 21 goals and eight assists for 50 points and the lacrosse team with 67 goals, 13 assists and 120 draw controls in her senior season.

The senior was also The Ocean Star Athlete of the Week and Offensive Athlete of the Season for both field hockey and lacrosse.

In the fall, Hanrahan helped the Boro field hockey team finish 13-5-2 with a post- season run in the Shore Conference Tournament and the state tournament.

She also led the Boro girls lacrosse team to a record- breaking season by winning the B South division title; earning the best record in program history, sitting at 16-3; made the Shore Conference Tournament for the first time since 2006; and hosted and won the program’s first home state tournament game.

Aside from the team milestones, Hanrahan has racked up some personal milestones as well, falling three shy of 100 career goals; racking 97 goals and 24 assists in her career and 79 points during her field hockey career; possibly breaking into the top three for the highest scorers in Panther history, according to Kelly Carr, head coach. Known for her hat tricks and multi-goal games, Hanrahan scored three total hat tricks during the field hockey season, along with one four-goal game.

