H.W. Mountz plans after-school program for September

SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz Elementary School will provide Mountz families with the option of after-school care next school year.

The Spring Lake Board of Education approved the Tiger Den After Care Program for the 2017-2018 school year at its meeting on Monday night.

“This has been something a long time coming that I’m very excited about, and we’re ready for the stage of approval so we can finalize this and get this out for September,” said Superintendent Raymond Boccuti.

The Tiger Den After Care Program will be a monthly, tuition-based program available to students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade to provide “a safe environment that fosters mutual respect and offers a variety of developmentally appropriate choices and interest-driven activities,” according to an informational packet provided by the board of education.

H.W. Mountz teachers Michelle Iacouzzi and Bonnie Brendle will be the co-coordinators, along with three other Mountz teachers Jenna Bellafonte, Nancy Ritchey and Mrs. Miller.

The program will begin at 3 p.m., directly after school, and run until 6 p.m. According to Mr. Boccuti, 3 to 3:30 p.m. will be used for check-in and attendance, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. will be used for homework and quiet time, and 4:30 to 6 p.m. will be used for planned activities.

