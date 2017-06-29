“We’re really all about the families here between the beach and everything right here,” explained Joe Romano, manager at Jenkinson’s. “It’s all family oriented.”

The month of July means things are in full swing at Jenkinson’s. Live entertainment, oceanside dining, weekly fireworks — you name it and it’s happening at Jenkinson’s.

Popular boardwalk staples such as hot dogs, french fries, pizza and burgers are offered throughout the boardwalk, while Jenkinson’s Pavilion also offers a menu that goes above and beyond.

In the summer, oceanside dining takes place seven days a week in the dining room from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The bar menu is filled with burgers, sliders, quesadillas and more, while the dining menu expands into entrees as well.