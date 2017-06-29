Whether you want to enjoy live entertainment on the beach, play arcade games on the boardwalk, grab a sweet treat or sip on a frozen drink and feast on a meal while dining oceanside, this Point Pleasant destination is one stop suits all.
SPEND SUMMER AT THE BOARDWALK
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach strives to cater to everyone while offering events, entertainment and activities for all ages.
“We’re really all about the families here between the beach and everything right here,” explained Joe Romano, manager at Jenkinson’s. “It’s all family oriented.”
The month of July means things are in full swing at Jenkinson’s. Live entertainment, oceanside dining, weekly fireworks — you name it and it’s happening at Jenkinson’s.
Popular boardwalk staples such as hot dogs, french fries, pizza and burgers are offered throughout the boardwalk, while Jenkinson’s Pavilion also offers a menu that goes above and beyond.
In the summer, oceanside dining takes place seven days a week in the dining room from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The bar menu is filled with burgers, sliders, quesadillas and more, while the dining menu expands into entrees as well.
“The restaurant menu actually has entrees like chicken teriyaki, penne vodka, all that stuff,” noted Romano.
In addition to the extensive dining menu, the Pavilion is also home to a sushi bar and a raw bar.
SIPPING ON SUMMERTIME
Whether you grab a seat at the bar or decide to dine at a table on the patio, the drink menu offers frozen drinks, rum buckets, beers, wines and specialty cocktails.
The Daiquiri Bar blends up delicious frozen drinks with a menu of options that grows year after year. Romano explained that people ask why the list of specialty cocktails has gotten shorter, explaining the choices for frozen drinks are increasing because that’s what people are asking for.
“The Miami Vices, the Pina Coladas, Strawberry Daiquiris, we sell them by the boatloads,” said Romano.
And this summer the new frozen drink that’s hit the menu is sure to cool you off and sweeten your day. The Creamsicle is a traditional Pina Colada that’s taken up a notch by the addition of a Red Bull Orange Edition.
Consider it the grown-up version of a favorite childhood dessert.
“Between the Pina Colada and the orange mixed into it, it actually tastes like a creamsicle,” said Romano.
He added the rum buckets are also extremely popular along with the fresh squeezed orange juice.
THE HAPPIEST OF HOURS
Jenkinson’s invites you to “Enjoy happy hour, where the only thing between you and the beach is a frosty drink.”
The happy hour menu is Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. Start the week off on the right foot with $3 Mondays with 16oz. Coors Light aluminums, Blue Moon aluminums, pretzel nuggets, and chicken potstickers for — you guessed it, $3 each.
You can’t beat $2 Taco Tuesday with $2 Coronitas, Margaritas and chicken or beef tacos. Whiskey and Wing Wednesdays include 50 cent crispy wings and $3 12oz. Whiskey drinks. Ultra Thursday pairs $3 16oz. Michelob Ultras with $4 quesadillas.
Seafood Friday is back for another summer with 50 cent clams on the half shell, $1 oysters on the half shell, $2.50 jumbo shrimp and $2.50 16 oz. Coors Light and Miller Lite.
ENJOY THE ENTERTAINMENT
Jenkinson’s is all about the music and that means live entertainment daily. This summer there is a new act in town to help you get over a case of “the Mondays.”
On Monday nights from 8-11 p.m. Dueling Pianos will take over the back of Jenkinson’s and in the spirit of staying family friendly this night is open to all ages. Tuesdays, better known as Tribute Tuesdays, host a rock concert series that begins rocking at 7 p.m.
“It’s the best of Aerosmith, best of Bon Jovi, best of the Eagles,” noted Romano.
The Wednesday night country series, a popular theme over the past five years, is back for another summer. Romano shared that some big acts are in the lineup this year include Michael Ray, Lanko and the Midlands. Country Night also invites all ages to attend the shows.
Thursday nights are for The Nerds and a downright spectacular fireworks show. Every Thursday night, once the fireworks stop lighting up the sky and booming over the ocean, The Nerds will begin adding their own sound to the summer night air.
Romano added that Fridays and Saturdays are reserved for the best cover bands and DJs. Sundays are all music — day and night — beginning with The Flying Mueller Brothers during the day to entertain the children as well. The B-Street Band performs every Sunday at 6 p.m. followed later in the evening by a different cover band.
Although it isn’t officially deemed an industry night, Romano shares that it has that feel and is a low-key night. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday the party keeps going ‘til the early morning as Jenks Club stays open until 2 a.m. For a full entertainment schedule. head online to jenkinsons.com.
FAMILIES FIRST
Although Jenks Club is certainly a Jersey Shore summer hotspot, with nights strictly for the 21 and up crowd, family is always the first priority. According to Romano, Jenkinson’s is really all about catering to families.
While Jenkinson’s Aquarium is separate, it’s all in the same family — and family is the theme at Jenkinson’s. The aquarium received a facelift in time for the summer season. New touch tanks were added as well as some other new features.
“They redid the entire inside with a whole new guest services area designed to help families and make everyone’s life easier,” he explained.
“There’s a whole center dedicated to providing you with information as to what’s going on up and down the boardwalk, he added. “Any questions can be answered over there.”
Spend your summer on Jenkinson’s Boardwalk where the possibilities and fun for the whole family are endless.