Brick graduate named interim schools superintendent

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A lifelong Brick Dragon will now lead the school district as interim superintendent.

Appointed during a special board meeting on Monday, June 26, Dennis Filippone, former district director of planning, research and evaluation, will serve as interim superintendent of schools effective July 1.

“I am very, very honored and privileged to have been selected and it’s something I’ve always striven for,” said Mr. Filippone, who grew up in the district and graduated from Brick Township High School in 1974, where he was later added to the Wall of Fame.

“It’s a culmination, in my opinion, of a career here in the district. I’ve served in the capacity as a teacher, as a coach, as an assistant principal, an elementary principal, a high school principal and in central office.

“I have tremendous passion for the school district and the community. I graduated from BTHS and to think 40 years after becoming a teacher I could actually be in a position to lead the district is something I’ve never dreamed of and something I’m very proud of,” he said.

He will replace current interim superintendent Thomas Gialanella, who was appointed to the interim post following the suspension of former superintendent Walter Uszenski who is embroiled in a legal dispute with the school district. Mr. Uszenski’s contract expires on June 30, 2018.

Mr. Gialanella’s term as interim superintendent does not expire until February, Mr. Filippone said.

However, in order to avoid a mid-year transition, Mr. Gialanella chose to step down during the summer.

Mr. Gialanella, who served as interim superintendent for approximately one and one half years, will fill Mr. Filippone’s position as interim district director of planning, research and evaluation.

