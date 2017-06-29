‘A Night of Hope’ raises $21K for Habitat for Humanity

BAY HEAD — Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity’s first annual “A Night of Hope – Habitat at the Grenville” raised more than $21,000 for affordable housing and home repair efforts in northern Ocean County.
“It went great. It was definitely successful. We raised over $21,000 for our first year, which was really exciting,” Suzan Fichtner, executive director of the Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity, said of the June 9 fundraiser, hosted at the Grenville Hotel & Restaurant on Main Avenue.
“I think more than anything, even more than just the funds raised, it was an opportunity to raise awareness. Ultimately our goal is to make sure that everyone knows that we are here with this mission of providing housing solutions for lower-income families and homeowners.”
According to Ms. Fichtner, the early June fundraiser was sold out, with many commu- nities within northern Ocean County represented.
“The funding will most likely go directly … for our repair programs,” she said.
“We work with some of the group homes. We build affordable housing for hardworking people in the community that cannot afford the traditional mortgage because the cost of housing here is quite high.”
To date, Northern Ocean Habitat has completed 17 new homes, 60 Superstorm Sandy rebuilds and more than 147 home repairs.
