Sea Girt PTO scholarships awarded to three students

SEA GIRT — Three former Sea Girt Elementary School students have been awarded college scholarships by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.

The scholarship winners, Kelli Finn, Connor Brennan and Lucia Donadio, were selected on the basis of several factors, according to PTO Scholarship Committee Chair Kerry Tarigo.

The three “not only reflected academic success, participation in various extra-curricular activities,” Ms. Tarigo said, “but also had letters from professors and counselors at their school that noted [their] fine achievements.”

Kelli, a recent graduate of Manasquan High School [MHS], was recognized as an honors and Advanced Placement [AP] student involved in many groups at the school including, varsity swim, National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.

She will be attending Fordham University in the fall with plans to major in biological sciences with a pre-medical concentration.

Senior AP and honors student, Connor, a graduate of High Tech High School, received a $500 scholarship from the PTO. Involved in the National Honor Society, Connor was an award winner at the Technology Student Association state competition in April 2016 and placed third in the category of manufacturing prototype.

Connor will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall pursuing a degree in social sciences through the honors program at the College of Literature, Science and the Arts.

The third scholarship recipient, MHS graduate Lucia Donadio, was also awarded $500. As a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, Lucia was recognized for her academics.

Lucia will be attending Villanova University in the fall to pursue pre-medical studies.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.