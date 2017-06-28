Lead tests come back clean on BES drinking sources

BRIELLE —Brielle Elementary School [BES] has received the results of water tests which show that all but two sinks are clear of lead and have came up clean.

Testing for the presence of lead at BES was done by PARS Environmental Inc., on the school’s water sources, not drinking water.

Previously, on Feb. 14, the school had six locations that tested above the permissible level of lead in the water. Upon making appropriate repairs, school officials decided to retest the locations.

According to the results, received June 26, Brielle Elementary water sources have come up clean on the indicator for lead for most of the sites. The only sites that came up above the passable amount of lead for drinking water were a few sinks in a science lab that were deemed unsafe for drinking.

