Heights Elementary class of 2013 holds alumni volleyball game

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Students of the 2013 Spring Lake Heights Elementary School graduating class participated in an alumni volleyball game at the James. J McAlary Jr. Gymnasium on Monday, June 19.

The sporting event took place just two days before the majority of the class graduated from Manasquan High School on Wednesday, June 21. Planning the event was class members, Bailie McCullum and Michael Dylla.

“Everyone from our elementary school throughout high school stuck together throughout all four years,” Mr. Dylla said. “We wanted to get together one last time before college and relive our elementary school days.”

About 20 students competed in the friendly volleyball game. The volleyball all-star games are a tradition they created when most of the students were in the seventh and eighth grade.

“Everyone was very excited about the idea,” Mr. Dylla said. “It was about having fun together for one last time.”

