Driver charged after resident is struck and seriously injured

MANASQUAN — A former Manasquan High School lacrosse player and recent College of New Jersey graduate was struck by a drunk driver and severely injured in the early morning hours of June 18, police said.

According to an accident report provided by the Manasquan Police Department, at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, Jeremy D. Kuper, 22, of South Street, was walking along the westbound sidewalk of E. Main Street near Meadow Avenue with Erin R. Healy, 25, of Spring Lake Heights, when they were struck by a 2011 silver Ford Fusion.

According to the report, Chancellor R. Chambers, 22, of Tarrant, Texas, was intoxicated and behind the wheel of the Ford Fusion travelling westbound on E. Main Street when he hit Mr. Kuper and Ms. Healy.

Mr. Kuper was face down and unconscious with severe lacerations to his face and left knee upon the police’s arrival to the scene, according to the report.

Both Mr. Kuper and Ms. Healy, who experienced pain and lacerations to her right knee, were treated at the scene by Manasquan Police officers and the Manasquan First Aid Squad. Both victims were transported to the Jersey Shore Medical Center for further treatment.

According to the report, the vehicle, registered to Carlton B. Chambers of Keller, Texas, sustained significant damage to the hood, a broken windshield and lost the passenger side mirror.

Mr. Chambers was administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Test at the scene and placed under arrest for suspicion of DWI, according to the report. He was later administered an Alcotest [commonly referred to as a breathalyzer test] and found to have a blood alcohol content of .11 percent.

Mr. Chambers was charged with DWI and assault by automobile.

[more_CS]